Buellton Senior Center steps up production, delivers 160 daily meals to local seniors

"The Foodbank usually delivers to us, and we occasionally have to pick up," said Gnekow, who this week had to administer a pick up in Santa Maria due to the Foodbank's shortage of delivery drivers who continue to serve the growing needs of the entire county. "But the National Guard was there to help us load up. It was wonderful to have their help."

Linda Linton, assistant director and volunteers coordinator for the senior center, explained that anywhere between 100-150 bags are filled with fresh produce each week depending on how much the Foodbank provides. She says they keep bagging until the food runs out.

"Our seniors are afraid to go to stores and be out amongst people," Linton said, separating chard, apples and oranges into their respective crates prior to bagging. "So they depend on us to provide them with food and information as to how to get their meds, or do chats with their doctors."

Like a well-oiled assembly line, longtime volunteers wearing gloves and masks unloaded boxes, separated food items, bagged produce, broke down boxes and loaded hot meals prepared by kitchen staff, into Buellton Senior Center delivery vans.