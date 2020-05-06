You are the owner of this article.
Christian Business Men's Connection of SYV goes virtual with May 7 prayer event
Christian Business Men's Connection of Santa Ynez Valley will hold their ninth annual day of prayer event on Thursday, May 7, coinciding with the National Day of Prayer designated by the United States Congress in 1952 which asks for people to turn to God in prayer and meditation. 

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Santa Ynez Valley religious organization announced that they will not be breaking bread over a typical annual breakfast at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott, but will instead stream the live event at 7 a.m. on their website www.cbmcsyv.org. Access to the virtual event is free and open to the public. 

This year's event guest speakers will be Mike Waliser, Winnie Badger, high schooler Ty Sherman, Deanne Beer and Leonardo Curti of Leonardo's Ristorante.

For more information, email info@cbmcsyv.org or call 805-325-9430, or visit their website at www.cbmcsyv.org

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

