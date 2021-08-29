Unity World Day of Prayer
Everyone is welcome anytime or all day. Thursday, Sept. 9.
7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Unity of Santa Maria
Chapel of Light, 1165 Stubblefield Rd in Orcutt
7 a.m. Greetings and Thanks- A Seneca Iroquois Prayer
8 a.m. Prayers for Forgiveness, Amends and Justice
9 a.m. Energy Medicine with Susan D.
10 a.m. Joysongs with Carrie, Alexis and Dyanna
11 a.m. Mindfullness Practices and Qigong
12 noon Honoring the Earth Family
1 p.m. Prayers from Around the World with Judy E.
2 p.m. Hope for the Bees and Butterflies
3 p.m. Creating a Sacred Covenant with God with Suzan W.
4 p.m. Meditation with Marti S.
5 p.m. Sharing Our Favorite Prayers
6 p.m. “All is Well” with Rev. Judi, Terrie M. and Hula Friends
www.unityofsantamaria.org for Zoom link to Wednesday evening kick-off event.
Dances of Universal Peace
Sunday, Sept. 26, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Unity of Santa Maria Chapel of Light, 1165 Stubblefield Road, Orcutt.
The Dances of Universal Peace are simple, meditative and joyous circle dances which use sacred phrases and movements with music from a variety of cultures and spiritual traditions. This is a wonderful way for people to come together in peace, love and harmony through music, mantra and movement. This dance circle is led by Brenda Nurlatifa on guitar with other gifted musicians. No experience necessary, just an open heart and respect for the sacred space created by the circle. All are welcome.
$10 donation suggested
For information, contact nurlatifa101@gmail.com
Hoapili Pomaika'i Aloha
You're invited to an evening of aloha with Na Hoku Hanohano award winners Waipuna.
Unity Chapel of Light, 1165 Stubblefield Rd., Santa Maria
Friday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. (mask may be required)
Tickets: $25, $30 at door
For more information call Liz at 805-714-0059 or Pauline at 805-363-5863.
