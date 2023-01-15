I must admit I’m not big on New Year resolutions. Mostly, because I don’t need any more help to feel like a loser. It’s unhealthy, though, to move forward without knowing where you are going. Our eyes need to be set on a destination. Typically, in the context of New Year’s resolutions, we talk about new goals you want to accomplish and there isn’t anything bad about that.
I’d like to challenge you to think a little deeper along these lines. Make this year less about “goals” and more about making sure your eyes are set on the right destination.
In the book of Proverbs, also known as the book of wisdom, it says, “where there is no vision the people perish” (29:18). This scripture has been used in many contexts to inspire visionaries but I’d like to give you a better understanding than to just have a vision for your life. The ESV and NIV translations actually use the word “revelation” instead of “vision.” “Where there is no revelation, the people go unrestrained.
The writer isn’t talking about your goals on your vision board. He is talking about keeping your thoughts on the divine. Colossians 3:1-3 says it better: “Since, then, you have been raised with Christ, set your hearts on things above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things.For you died, and your life is now hidden with Christ in God.”
You don’t need a New Year’s resolution; you need your eyes set on the unseen divinity of heaven. I’d like to encourage you to ask yourself the question, “Where do I have my eyes set?”
What would it look like for you to focus your attention on Jesus this year? Have you ever given that thought a real chance? Maybe, this is the year. Don’t fool yourself, it’s possible to go to church and not give your attention to Jesus. For some, that would be considered focus but for others it may not. It’s possible to grow old in church and never grow up in the Lord.
Come up with one new way to focus on Jesus this year! If you need some help, reach out to me at chad@kcfchurch.org or visit Koinonia Church sometime. Details about our Sunday service times and groups throughout the week are at kchanford.com.