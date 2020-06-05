'I've got your back': Buellton solidarity march draws hundreds of peaceful protesters

Kneeling, and with heads bowed in silence, approximately 200 peaceful protesters on Thursday afternoon remained still for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, representing the time a former Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on the neck of George Floyd before Floyd died.

The protesters gathered in Buellton at the Albertsons shopping center parking lot in a show of solidarity with other protesters across North County, and to call for social justice and an end to police brutality.

"Remember, this is peaceful. We don't want to give them a reason to attack us," 18-year-old rally organizer Roberto Jenovese reminded the crowd. "You've seen on social media – things are happening in bigger cities. But I have faith in this city. I live in this city, and I really hope we can keep it peaceful and loving. Not an aggressive approach at all."

With signs in hand and wearing masks, the crowd of mixed-ages and races surrounded Jenovese and co-organizer Aleiza Rogers, who with a megaphone in hand addressed the crowd.

"My grandfather drank from a water fountain that said blacks only," Rogers said. "It's over. It's time."