Lompoc frontline workers were honored Thursday by Lompoc Foursquare Church, whose members helped deliver more than 450 gift boxes to show their gratitude.

Church members, led by Pastor Bernie Federmann, visited and delivered hundreds of packed gift boxes to Lompoc Valley Medical personnel and local police and fire departments "for all they do for our community," a church spokeswoman said.

Gift boxes contained a South Side Coffee Co. gift certificate, a Yeti mug, packaged biscotti and chocolates, as well as handwritten notes penned by Foursquare's congregation.