People Helping People begins Thursday-only food distribution schedule

People Helping People of Santa Ynez Valley has announced a change in hours and days of their Solvang food distribution schedule.

The organization, which has been distributing weekly on Tuesdays and biweekly on Thursdays at Mission Santa Inez as part of the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County's emergency food initiative in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has recently stopped food distribution on Tuesdays and began a weekly Thursdays-only distribution calendar, from 12-4 p.m. at Mission Santa Inez. Dog and cat food distribution occurs at the same location on Thursdays from 12-2 p.m.

Mayra R. Marquez, chief program officer, says the 10-11 a.m. Thursday biweekly food distribution at 260 Gonzales Drive in Los Alamos, remains unchanged.

A list of northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County distribution sites is available at https://syvnews.com/lifestyles/food-bank-emergency-food-distribution-sites-for-northern-santa-barbara-county/article_1f339f29-e4e5-5641-b0a7-1ee2a5280bd0.html

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

