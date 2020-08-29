Santa Ynez High School 2020 graduate pursues music at University of Michigan

Santa Ynez Valley High School 2020 graduate Davis Reinhardt will begin his first year at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theater and Dance to pursue studies in music composition.
Before Reinhardt's departure, a farewell concert was held Aug. 16 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, with accompanying guest artists Glen Reinhart and Roni Ann Curtis. The program featured a variety of works from the classical, jazz, and film repertoire.
Reinhardt, who is a composer, pianist and trumpeter, began studying piano in 2006, and music composition in 2015.
He has served as pianist and trumpeter with the Santa Ynez Valley Jazz Band and solo pianist with the Santa Barbara Music Club, Santa Barbara Strings, Santa Ynez Valley High School Music and Theater departments and Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church.
The teenager has been recognized by the Royal Conservatory of Music for his excellence in theory, harmony and performance examinations, and was named a 2018 MERIT student at Music Academy of the West where he studied as a collaborative pianist.
He also studied composition last year at the Brevard Music Center Summer Institute and Festival in Brevard, North Carolina, and is a recent recipient of the Shepherd of the Valley Educational Endowment Fund scholarship.
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
