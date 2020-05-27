You are the owner of this article.
Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen at St. Mark's continues free meal program
St. Mark's-in-the-Valley image

Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen at St. Mark's-in-the-Valley is located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue, in Los Olivos.

 Courtesy of St. Mark's, Photo Contributed

In collaboration with local restaurants and nonprofits, Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen at St. Mark's-in-the-Valley continues to provide free meals twice a week for those in need.

The meal delivery program is offered every Tuesday, from 3-5 p.m. and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Each meal consists of a simple entree such as soup, stew, chili, or casserole and an "extras" bag of bread and fresh produce.

Mainly offered as a "no-contact" doorstep delivery service for seniors, the immunocompromised and those without transport, the food program also is open to anyone in need.

No application or verification required to partake. Deliveries must be arranged ahead of time by calling 805-688-4454.

Program recipients able to pick up biweekly food orders, can do so between listed time and by stopping by St. Mark's at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue, in Los Olivos. Social-distancing measures are to be observed upon order pick up. 

For more information, visit www.smitv.org/news.html

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

