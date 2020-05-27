Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen at St. Mark's continues free meal program

In collaboration with local restaurants and nonprofits, Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen at St. Mark's-in-the-Valley continues to provide free meals twice a week for those in need.

The meal delivery program is offered every Tuesday, from 3-5 p.m. and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Each meal consists of a simple entree such as soup, stew, chili, or casserole and an "extras" bag of bread and fresh produce.

Mainly offered as a "no-contact" doorstep delivery service for seniors, the immunocompromised and those without transport, the food program also is open to anyone in need.

+4 Buellton Senior Center steps up production, delivers 160 daily meals to local seniors Due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the center has been feeding an additional 70 seniors each day, which totals 160 — and that number continues to grow.

No application or verification required to partake. Deliveries must be arranged ahead of time by calling 805-688-4454.

Program recipients able to pick up biweekly food orders, can do so between listed time and by stopping by St. Mark's at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue, in Los Olivos. Social-distancing measures are to be observed upon order pick up.

For more information, visit www.smitv.org/news.html

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

