Santa Ynez Valley Foundation bolsters Buellton Senior Center Meals on Wheels program

The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation has this year donated a total of $28,500 to the Buellton Senior Center to help the organization meet the growing needs of local seniors during the pandemic.
In addition to the daily Meals on Wheels program, the senior center provides lunch, dinner, groceries, medical transport and rental assistance to seniors located in Buellton, Los Alamos, rural Lompoc and Solvang.
Due to a spike in demand, the center's Meals on Wheels program is now serving 225 seniors each day, an increase from 130 seniors daily pre-pandemic.
Since sponsors like the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County are being financially stretched, the Buellton Senior Center has provided vital aid to help cover growing food costs, according to Pam Gnekow, executive director of the Buellton Senior Center.
The increase in need has also led to the center delivering groceries to seniors and offering community grocery days twice per week instead of once per week. Adult and baby diapers also are available, in addition to a daily no-cost community farmers market at the center.
“We couldn’t do what we are doing without the Valley Foundation’s steadfast support," said Gnekow, noting that the center is doing more than ever thought possible. "Last year, we purchased, prepared and delivered 55,000 meals. This year, we will purchase, prepare and deliver over 90,000 meals. Since COVID hit, the Valley Foundation has been calling me to see what is needed. It’s been incredible.”
The Vikings of Solvang provided a recent financial boost to the Buellton Senior Center's emergency relief fund which addresses the growing food insecurity of its senior membership during the COVID-19 health crisis.
The city of Buellton also has assisted the center's Meals on Wheels program through FEMA funds. Further, two COVID-19 grants from the Meals on Wheels of America Association, of which the center is a member, enabled them to expand daily food delivery route to Los Alamos, which feeds 47 seniors a day.
“We live in such a special place, where I can make a phone call to the Valley Foundation and Buellton’s city manager and help comes shortly thereafter," Gnekow said. "We have partnerships with local churches as well, whom supply many of our volunteers. We all collaborate and help each other meet our community’s needs.”
Santa Ynez Valley Foundation Board Chair Haley Firestone-Jessup recently visited the center and met an 87-year-old volunteer packing grocery bags for other seniors before heading out on her daily Meals on Wheels route.
“We want to recognize the partnership between the Foundation and the Buellton Senior Center to serve our community during the pandemic," Firestone-Jessup said. "We are so glad to further honor Pam Gnekow, the center’s executive director and a past Woman of the Year from the Valley Foundation.”
The Buellton Senior Center also has launched a food emergency line for those community members in need. Emergencies can be called in at 805-325-9280 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days per week. Gnekow, Peter or Gabrielle Robbins or another center representative will deliver food or other needed resources immediately.
"We live in a remote place and emergencies do not always happen during business hours," Gnekow said. "We are here for our community, regardless of age. No one needs to go hungry in the Valley. We’ve got you.”
Those local nonprofits selected are feeding hundreds of people daily with prepared meals and produce bags, including home-bound seniors and children who are out of school.
A list of northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County distribution sites are provided.
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!