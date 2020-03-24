Solvang Rotary Club, Direct Relief assemble health kits to benefit women worldwide

The Solvang Rotary Club, in cooperation with local humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief, participated in a peace-building program Days for Girls which provides maternal and child health support to women and girls around the globe.

Rotarians report that they helped assemble hand-sewn kits – produced by a local sewing group – filled with vital educational materials addressing women's heath and the stigma which impacts the lives of young women in many countries.

According to a spokesperson for the Rotary, Days for Girls has prompted global partnerships and volunteers to unite and reach more than 1 million girls.

Direct Relief's mission is to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies – without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay. For more information, visit www.directrelief.org or call (805) 964-4767.