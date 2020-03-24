You are the owner of this article.
Solvang Rotary Club, Direct Relief assemble health kits to benefit women worldwide
The Solvang Rotary Club, in cooperation with local humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief, participated in a peace-building program Days for Girls which provides maternal and child health support to women and girls around the globe.

Rotarians report that they helped assemble hand-sewn kits – produced by a local sewing group – filled with vital educational materials addressing women's heath and the stigma which impacts the lives of young women in many countries.

According to a spokesperson for the Rotary, Days for Girls has prompted global partnerships and volunteers to unite and reach more than 1 million girls.   

Direct Relief's mission is to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies – without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay. For more information, visit www.directrelief.org or call (805) 964-4767.

The Solvang Rotary Club serves the Santa Ynez Valley community each year with fundraising efforts that provide annual college scholarships to graduating high school students, and support for important nonprofit causes. The club has suspended in-person meetings due to the coronavirus. For more information on the Solvang Rotary Club, visit solvangrotary.com

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

