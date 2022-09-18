How should Christians address the issue of anxiety? The Bible addresses the spiritual causes of anxiety and thereby emphasizes spiritual solutions. The Bible goes beyond simply treating symptoms of anxiety and offers a cure! This does not mean that medicine should not play a role in treating symptoms, but when it comes to dealing with the root causes of anxiety the Bible provides an answer.
In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus tackled the issue of anxiety when he said, “Therefore I tell you, do not be anxious about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink, nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothing?” His willingness to address anxiety as a choice of the will suggests that a person’s perspective on the difficulties of life has a dramatic impact on whether they will give in to anxiety or not.
He went on to say, “Look at the birds of the air: they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they?” Jesus taught that God’s concern for his children will always guarantee they will have the basic necessities of life. His sermon recognized that humans have a propensity to worry about things that are beyond their control. He wrote, “And which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life? And why are you anxious about clothing? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin, yet I tell you, even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. But if God so clothes the grass of the field, which today is alive and tomorrow is thrown into the oven, will he not much more clothe you, O you of little faith?”
The connection between anxiety and faith is very important. If a Christian does not trust in the promises of God, then he or she will naturally be anxious. Humans cannot predict the future. Humans cannot guarantee that they will have the basic necessities of life, but God can and he does. This means that if a follower of Christ believes in God’s promises, then his anxiety level will be affected. The Christian cannot worry about a situation if he trusts God in the situation.
Jesus finished his teaching on anxiety by saying, “But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.” This is the crux of the issue of anxiety. This is the heart of the cure! If a Christian is able to recognize that God’s kingdom is more important than his or her physical well-being, then he or she will be able to have the right perspective and address anxiety whenever it arises in their life.
An example of this is the universal fear of death. The issue of the end of someone’s life is often one of the highest causes of anxiety. The Christian is able to address this issue because the Bible teaches that the soul of a person will continue to exist after their physical life ends. God’s word makes it very clear that if someone confesses their sin and trusts that Jesus Christ died on the cross for their sin, then their soul will be secure and they will survive the final judgement. (Romans 10:9-10, 1 John 1:9-10).
Having this security for eternal life has a dramatic impact on someone’s anxiety level. If someone knows that God has a wonderful future in store for them, then they will be less concerned with the pressures and stresses of the physical world. They will not give into the anxiety in their life because they trust that God is using the difficulties to help them grow in their faith and their reliance on him. Romans 8:28 says, “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.” This is at the heart of the Bible’s cure for anxiety. If someone knows their standing with God is sure, then they will be less anxious about dying from an accident or a disease. They will have confidence that God is in control. Even if their physical life comes to an end, their spiritual life will continue for eternity in the presence of God. As the apostle Paul put it so eloquently in Romans 8:38, “For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
This is just a short overview of how the Bible addresses the very big topic of anxiety. The Bible teaches us that anxiety often has a root cause that goes much deeper than a simple biological cause, and the Bible offers real solutions to the spiritual problems that we face. We are spiritual beings and as a result we must be sensitive to the needs not only of our body, but also of our soul. As the Christian learns to apply the truths of God’s word to his or her life with the help of mature believers, it is possible to live free of sinful fear and anxiety.