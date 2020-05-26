Winning for kids: Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County raises over $250K, launches new programs

Since launching their "Whatever it Takes" fundraising drive two months ago in an effort to raise $250K to help underwrite the costs of food distributions and a vital online program for its members for the months of April through June, the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County has raised $266,298.50.

And the additional “Lend a Socially-Distant Hand" campaign launched by the club, which sought to garner the support of local tradespeople to help revamp club locations like Camp Whittier before reopening, has also reported success.

According to a spokeswoman for the countywide organization, donors Jeff & Judy Henley and The Gerald W. Fackler Charitable Remainder Trust helped kick off funding for Whatever it Takes with the initial grant of $250,000.

The funds continue to help the six clubs – located in the cities of Lompoc, Buellton/Solvang, Goleta, Santa Barbara, and Carpinteria – serve its youth membership in new ways.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Boys and Girls Clubs ceased normal site operations and pivoted in order to continue addressing the basic needs of its members, said Boys & Girls Clubs CEO Michael Baker.