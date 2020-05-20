'You're never too old to learn something new': 85-year-old Hancock student 'Zooms' closer to associate's degree

Seated behind a polished upright piano in the living room of her Santa Maria home, 85-year-old Peggy Johnson prefers to pass the time prior to her biweekly Zoom calls by playing church hymns with her Chihuahua/pug lapdog Noe at her feet.

Having stayed the course for the past three years and registering for no more than three classes at a time, Johnson says she's on track to earn her associate's degree from Hancock College by next semester despite COVID-19.

"I might take more online classes with a focus on music," Johnson said. "I'm considering a bachelor's degree, but I'm not decided yet."

The senior student, who was once the pianist for her local church, said that in order to obtain her associate's degree, a grouping of humanities courses which can include music studies is necessary.

Remote classes at Hancock College Most summer classes at AHC will be offered remotely. The location REMOTE ERT (Emergency Remote Teaching) designation will identify summer classes that are transitioning from being scheduled on-campus to being taught remotely. For more information and updates, go to hancockcollege.edu/

So naturally, Johnson was drawn to take a second music class to fulfill the degree requirements while feeding her own love of music.