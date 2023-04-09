Feeding the soul: An unforgettable trip to Africa

Travel plans these last several years with COVID protocol have been hectic, erratic and challenging. I have had to cancel many tours including Kenya and Tanzania several times, but this third booking proved to be the lucky charm!

We finally were able to travel from Oct. 10-24, 2022 on a long awaited trip to Africa.

Travel to and within Africa is very difficult, but there is something about Africa that just captures your heart and soul.

Africa isn’t for the timid traveler as it is very demanding in so many ways. Numerous vaccines are necessary in a very rigid time frame and the paperwork alone with each country for their visas and all of the health protocol was exasperating. The great thing about the vaccines now is that many are good for life or for 10 years, so that is a bit more palatable.

We filled out six long government and health forms for Kenya and five for Tanzania and went through various security checks with little emphasis put on any of those forms that took hours to fill out! The protocol for travel to Africa and to many countries changes by the hour. However, all of the exasperation is worth it when you engage with your first African tribe or see your first animal in the wild.

You are humbled beyond words and the trip is truly life changing in so many ways.

The airtime alone to Africa is just short of 24 hours, not including long airport layovers, security check points, or travel to LAX on a chartered bus. That is strictly flying time so you have to pull on your big girl pants and just go for it!

Travel days on safari are long and very dusty due to drought conditions, and all roads in the bush are dirt roads in deplorable shape with huge pot holes. The territory covered is vast and the dirt roads are extreme, but the proximity to wild animals and opportunity to visit a number of indigenous tribes leaves you mesmerized and wanting more.

All of that said, if given the chance to go to Africa tonight, I’d pack my bag and be out the door as I know several of my clients would be. I absolutely LOVE Africa, the culture, the humble people and the utterly amazing wildlife seen up close and personal on safaris. It continues to be my favorite country in spite of all the challenges it presents.

Our October trip to Kenya and Tanzania was very emotional for me because I was going back to see the Masai tribe that I met on my last visit there in 2016. I had been to South Africa, Botswana, and Zimbabwe since then, but I hadn’t made it back to Kenya and Tanzania due to COVID restrictions.

I have been supporting the tribe personally along with my Rotary Club, of which I am a 30-year member. I have been the International Chair for the Solvang Rotary for many years. My travels allow me to find lots of international projects and nonprofit agencies to partner with for the underserved and impoverished.

The Solvang Rotary and I over the past six years have paid for school supplies for children, food and clean water for the tribe and their livestock, as well as medicine for children and adults. We have sent funds to help build a small schoolroom for the children as well. I have been in contact several times a month with Chief Joel (his American name) since 2016, so with the change in protocol for travel due to COVID, my trip back to Kenya and Tanzania became a reality for the both of us.

I organized for months with Chief Joel what our trip would look like and what items were the most critical for me to bring. I boarded our flight with so much love in my heart for my Masai friends, an extra 50-pound suitcase filled with items for the children, and cash in new bills for the tribe to help with food and water insecurities for them as well as their livestock.

After lengthy flights, we finally arrived in Nairobi which is the capital of Kenya and our home for two nights.

We visited the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust again which rehabilitates young orphaned or injured elephants. Our encounter with the gentle giants was close up and personal as we watched their caretakers bottle feed and bathe the baby elephants. The baby elephants depend on milk formula to survive and are fed two bottles of milk every three hours, day and night. So 16 bottles, and about 27 liters of milk each, which is 28 1/2 quarts of milk per day per baby elephant is required to keep them alive and healthy.

These baby elephants literally run down the hill at feeding time and almost knock over their caretakers to get at their bottles of milk. Most of these are orphans due to poachers killing the adults for their ivory tusks. Poaching is still a huge problem in spite of the African government imposing severe punishments on poachers and at times even a death sentence to deter the heinous crime. Thank goodness for the sanctuaries that provide care for the babies of all species of animals when they are orphaned.

We toured the Karen Blixen “Out of Africa” farmhouse as well as the Rothschild Giraffe sanctuary again and were able to feed the giraffes which is always fun. Their tongue is very thick to help protect them from the vicious thorns on the plants they eat and is almost 1 ½ feet long. Their tongue is very dexterous and the color of their tongue is described as either black, blue or purple and it is very rough to the touch.

You do need to be very careful when feeding the giraffes as they can be very aggressive. They actually head butt you with their heads and long necks and will strike and trample you with their front feet. This is how they fight in the wild and the long neck dancing is a part of their mating ritual. Giraffes are the world’s tallest animal, are found only in Africa, and require only 5-30 minutes of sleep in a 24 hour period. The three most popular subspecies of giraffes are the Masai, the Rothschild’s and the Reticulated giraffe, which refers to their pattern of spots on their skin. An interesting point of interest is that these giraffes never cross-breed with one another.

We enjoyed our visit to the Kazuri Bead Factory which is all women and mothers that are employed and trained as jewelry artisans. We all bought beautiful jewelry and crafts from these women who are working to help provide for their families. We sang and danced in the courtyard with these talented women after we were done shopping which was a wonderful experience. Somehow music, dance and song can transcend you all to the same place with freedom of movement and joy. We definitely got down with our native sisters that afternoon. Californian and African rhythms all became one in the same in that beautiful moment in time.

Our third day in Kenya was the most exhilarating for me as I had arranged to meet my Masai tribe and Chief Joel again after so many years.

We made our way to Amboseli National Park which is in Kenya and along the border into Tanzania. The view in Amboseli National Park is the majestic Mt. Kilimanjaro which is where our guide Alfred grew up with his tribe, again with no running water or electricity. Alfred and two of his colleagues take food and necessities to their Village at least twice a month and also support many of the children educationally in Mt. Kilimanjaro to help ensure a better future for them.

Chief Joel and I had tried to coordinate all of this for months and it was difficult, but with the help of Collette and their guides, they made sure my clients and I got to meet with my Masai tribe.

As a surprise to me, Chief Joel had gotten to our hotel to meet me by riding on the back of a motor bike for 15 miles in the dirt and dust with really no established roads. It was a wonderful surprise that our guide Alfred was in on it. Chief Joel and I both cried as we hugged one another. Chief Joel then directed our jeeps through the plains with no established roads to his very remote village.

The Masai are Nomads that live in remote areas usually near the parks for access to tourists for selling of their prized beadwork. They live in cow dung huts that the women make in two weeks time, which have two rooms, the parents' room, and the family room with bedding in the wall for the kids, and an open firepit in the middle of the room for cooking and heat.

They have no electricity or running water in the village and subsist on cow’s milk, blood and cow’s meat. The men can have many wives and the richness of the tribesmen is equal to the number of cattle and children they have. The tribe will speak Maa, Swahili and some English as Chief Joel does, and many practice Islam, Masai Mythology or Christianity.

Take a trip Net commissions from Collette Tours are dedicated to SYV nonprofits. Contact Linda Johansen to put your name on the mailing list to join upcoming trips, at lindyjo2003@yahoo.com.

There is over a million Masai that live in Kenya and Tanzania.

What we realized after arriving at the Masai Village is that we NEVER would have found their Village without Chief Joel’s direction for our transport vans. It was well worth the bumpy, dusty and long and slow ride to get to the village. The tribe was anxiously awaiting our arrival and burst into song and dance bringing all of my group into the fold.

The women offered beaded gifts to all of my clients and Chief Joel’s wife made several beaded bracelets and necklaces for me, as well as a gorgeous thick, red-beaded belt and a red cape with beads with my name stitched on the back. I was fussed over, sung to, and pulled into dance with the villagers, as many of us were. It truly was one of the most humbling experiences of my life.

They recognized me as someone who cared enough to help them, and I was given an honorable Masai name of "Mama Lindy Masai." It was a beautiful experience for all of us.

I gifted the Masai children 50 pounds worth of school supplies and personal items, which the airlines allowed me to bring at no charge — which was so helpful.

The bubbles were a huge hit and something they hadn’t seen before. I also gifted the tribe with some additional funds because the drought has been extremely severe and they were forced to supplement water and food for themselves as well as the livestock. They were most appreciative of the gifts given by others in my group as well as myself. This was truly a magical experience for all of the people in my group and we all felt the love for Africa and the Masai tribe that afternoon.

We were fortunate enough to meet with four very distinct and different tribes on our trip to Kenya and Tanzania. After the meeting with the Masai tribe in Kenya, a few days later in Tanzania we met with the Hadzabe people who are the last of the hunters and gatherers. Their way of life is extremely primitive.

Hadzane is the language they use in which there is a clicking and popping sound made with their tongue as the speak. There are only about 3,000 Hadzabe in all of Tanzania and they live near and in the Ngorongoro Park.

Our group divided in two and some of the group went bow-and- arrow hunting with very primitive handmade weapons. They were successful within minutes and had three birds that they roasted over an open flame. The fire was built by rubbing a stick for friction into the dry moss to create a spark and flame. Many ate the meat that was offered to them and we all took turns shooting with the tribe's bow and arrows.

The women were the gathering members of the tribe and dug roots up around the base of the trees with sharpened sticks and ate those with berries that were found in the trees and on bushes. The small children came along to help gather berries but surely ate more than they put in the communal basket.

This tribe was extremely primitive and exposed to all elements. They wear limited clothing. Their huts were made from twigs, sticks and animal hides for some coverage and their dwellings were very open and exposed to the weather. During the rainy season this tribe will shelter in caves.

The third tribe we visited was the Datoga tribe, the oldest tribe in Tanzanian who migrated to Tanzania about 2,000 years ago from the area that would be called Southern Sudan today.

They are pastoralists, skilled farmers and craftsman. They live in the vicinity of Lake Eyasi in Northern Tanzania in the Rift Valley. The Datoga are a proud people and have a reputation of being fierce warriors. They roam in Tanzania wherever there is food and water for their livestock, and they must marry outside of their clan, are polygamous and their wives are ranked in the order of their marriage.

The Dagota resist formal education and most of them are illiterate and very few even speak Swahili which is the primary language of Tanzania. The Dagota are easily identified by the tattooing which is engraved in decorative circular patterns around their eyes. They have few contacts with other tribes or the outside world and keep their traditions and beliefs alive and build the villages exactly as their ancestors did.

The last tribe is related to the Datoga tribe and is called the Blacksmiths. They split from the original Datoga tribe over their way of life and choose to make beautiful works of art from scrap metal instead of farming. There are about 50,000 Blacksmith tribe members and they reside in the Southern parts of Manyara, Arusha and Ngorongoro regions.

The Barbaig Blacksmith men are particularly known as skilled metalworkers who prefer using handmade tools and methods that most likely originated before the time of Christ. Arrowheads, spear tips and knives are their main product of importance as the people of this area still hunt with bows and arrows. They use these tools themselves but also barter with neighboring tribes for cattle, game meat, or whatever merchandise is available for barter.

Scrap metal can be anything from an old padlock, faucet, keys or used vehicle parts that they collect and melt down into molds. These skilled artisans then hammer, file, chisel and polish some intricate designs into pieces that are prized jewelry possessions of which many of us purchased to bring home. All of the tribes were fascinating and we all enjoyed our cultural immersion experience with them.

The safari experience is the bonus of Africa and if you can see the Big 5, you have hit the jackpot they say. The Big 5 is the African lion, the African leopard, the African elephant, the Cape Buffalo and either the white or black rhino. We definitely saw the Big 5 and sometimes more than once in a day.

Our guides with jeeps commandeered us on early morning safaris, afternoon drives and early evening safaris and even though you were exhausted and filthy dirty, no one missed a single safari. Many days we chose to have a picnic in the bush so we didn’t waste too much time going back and forth to our camps.

The animal viewing was superb and our guides were extremely knowledgeable about every aspect of a particular animal. They found animals with their trained naked eye well before we could even find something with our binoculars. Alfred and his crew were simply the best guides imaginable.

We went on safari in four different parks, Amboseli, Ngorongoro, Tarangire and Serengeti Parks. All were amazing and the wildlife experience was over the top. We saw 52 different species of animals including the Big 5 on numerous days and saw so many exquisite birds.

I think the favorite sightings would be the cheetah, lion, and leopard as well as the gorgeous giraffe, the prehistoric-looking rhinoceros and the hippopotamus which kills more people in Africa then cats do.

We watched a mother leopard take down a gazelle, drag it almost a block to then climb up a tall tree with her kill between her legs reaching a high branch to drape her kill over. It was amazing to watch her determination to get her kill high up into the tree. We soon realized her efforts were for her small cub who then came out of the treetop branches for his lunch. The mother then proceeded to tear off a piece of meat and drop it on the ground for the cub to go get and try to bring it back up into the tree.

After several attempts, the baby was successful. It truly was beautiful watching that exquisite leopard tend to her baby and to teach her baby the life skills needed to survive in the bush.

Our jeep was also charged and growled fiercely at by another leopard within 6 feet of us. That was unexpected for sure and the cardinal rule of being quiet on safari was for naught in that frightening moment. There were a few screams and some loud thuds as camera’s hit the floor and people were jockeying for safety. After all, the jeeps are open on top and we didn’t know if the cat was coming in for a brief visit or not! It made for fun laughter after the fact, but it was a great reminder that these are all wild animals in their own habitat and we are the guests lucky enough to witness that spellbinding magic as they roam freely about the plains.

Many of us had another grand adventure air ballooning over the Serengeti which was breathtaking. Our vans departed our camp at 4 a.m., bound for a remote takeoff point in the Serengeti. We were given all of the safety instructions first in the dark, and as the sun started to rise, we were loading into the baskets that were laying on their side in the grass.

The baskets had a compartment on each side of the helium tanks where the captain piloted the balloon and each of those compartments was divided. Unlike many other balloon adventures I have taken, instead of climbing into the balloon basket, the balloon is on its side and you lay down to slide in and then as the balloon fills with helium, the basket starts to drag and upright itself. It was an exhilarating morning soaring over the Serengeti and we saw gazelle, buffalo, giraffe, hippopotamus, eland, zebra, impala, kudu, ostrich, hyena, warthog and topi. It is a must do if you ever get to Africa. There is nothing like soaring over the Serengeti in a hot air balloon.

You all receive a champagne toast in flight or on the ground, followed by a fabulous gourmet breakfast in the bush. The pilot and his beautiful wife were from England and had a one-year contract ballooning over the Serengeti. They lived in a neighboring village in a tent and loved their experience with the people of Africa. As the pilot enjoyed his daily ballooning, his wife taught English classes to the children in the little village where they lived.

Gaming in the bush, coupled with our dear friend and guide Alfred and his boys, was made so much more enjoyable as we practiced our Swahili and sang "Jambo Jambo" about 10 times a day, as well as our teaching them to sing "Row, Row, Row, Your Boat" with the harmonizing part, too.

Every moment was an absolute adventure from wearing head lamps at night so we could see, to washing in cold water at the end of a long day if the electricity failed, to chasing critters out of our tents at night, or hearing the lions roar as they freely roamed the camp at night with the elephants and other animals.

Africa is the ultimate destination that will feed your soul and will change how you look at and appreciate life. Put Africa on your bucket list!

Hakuna matata (no problem in Swahili), asante sana (thank you very much) and kwaheri (goodbye), Africa!