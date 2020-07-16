Flashback Friday: Class of 1906 Totaled Six, 1970
Flashback Friday: Class of 1906 Totaled Six, 1970

As published in the Thursday, Oct. 1, 1970 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

The class of 1906, Santa Ynez Valley High School, poses for its graduation photograph. The high school is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the school. Holding the scrolls are, seated from the left, Ella DeVaul, Dica Smith (married name Gruell and Hartley), Bertha Smith (Steel), and Irma Farmer (Robertson). Standing are Richard Torrance, teacher Thomas Blair, and Samuel de la Cuesta.

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

