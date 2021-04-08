You have permission to edit this article.
Flashback Friday: Dimes Drive given boost, 1969
Flashback Friday: Dimes Drive given boost, 1969

As published in the Thursday, Feb. 27, 1969, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

DIMES DRIVE GIVEN BOOST The March of Dimes campaign in the Santa Ynez Valley, being conducted under the direction of a group of Valley High School students, was given a hike of $267.93 this week thanks to the efforts of Leo Sears of Houston's Liquor Store in Buellton. Sears holds the 2-gallon bourbon bottle which he had used to collect the donation for the Dimes Drive over a period of the last year. Accepting the check from Sears are Scott Bebernes, left, and Tom Bohlinger, Valley Dimes campaign chairman.

 

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

