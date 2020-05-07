Flashback Friday: Mother's Day for Grandmother, 1966

As published in the Thursday, May 5, 1966 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
Mrs. William Petersen of Solvang is a grandmother but she's also a mother again and is given royal treatment in advance of Mother's Day by her three grandsons, David Colby, 7, left, offering a cup of coffee; Al Colby, 10, with coffee pot for refill, and Steven Colby, 4, with gift wrapped present. Mrs. Petersen and her husband became mother and father to the three Colby boys after their parents passed away, nearly four years ago.
Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!