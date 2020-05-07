Flashback Friday: Mother's Day for Grandmother, 1966
0 comments
top story

Flashback Friday: Mother's Day for Grandmother, 1966

  • Updated
  • 0

As published in the Thursday, May 5, 1966 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

Mrs. William Petersen of Solvang is a grandmother but she's also a mother again and is given royal treatment in advance of Mother's Day by her three grandsons, David Colby, 7, left, offering a cup of coffee; Al Colby, 10, with coffee pot for refill, and Steven Colby, 4, with gift wrapped present. Mrs. Petersen and her husband became mother and father to the three Colby boys after their parents passed away, nearly four years ago.

050720 Throwback Thursday

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

James A. Beard
Obituaries

James A. Beard

James A Beard passed away on April 14, 2020 at his home in Buellton, Ca after a long battle with Valley Fever.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News