You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Flying Flags RV Resort, Sideways Inn team up to host 'physically-distant' Easter egg hunt this weekend
0 comments
top story

Flying Flags RV Resort, Sideways Inn team up to host 'physically-distant' Easter egg hunt this weekend

In collaboration with the Buellton Chamber of Commerce, Flying Flags RV Resort and Sideways Inn are organizing a “physically-distant” Easter egg hunt in Buellton this weekend, offering locals a chance to participate in seeking out the brightly colored roe for a chance to win a grand prize.

"We are sensitive to the social distancing and will ask the community to practice distancing as they make their way around town as well," said General Manager of Sideways Inn|Sideways Lounge Lydia Thomas. "We recognize and honor the importance of physical distancing to keep our community healthy, so all participants are encouraged to follow current CDC and Health Department guidelines regarding physical distancing and public health precautions."

Buellton businesses are invited to participate in "hiding eggs" by visibly displaying them in their storefront windows for locals to "find."

Beginning Saturday, April 11, through the weekend, community members will be invited to travel around town, snap a photo of each egg they find, and submit their collective photos to Flying Flags either via email at flyingflags@highwaywestvacations.com or through Facebook Messenger at Flying Flags RV Resort & Campground. 

All participants will be entered into a drawing for a 2-night stay in a Tiki Tent at Flying Flags this summer. Photo submissions will be accepted until Sunday, April 12, by 5 p.m.

"We know this is a challenging time for many of you and the goal is to bring a little bit of hope and pride to our community and show support of our local businesses," Thomas said.

Businesses interested in participating should contact Lydia Thomas at lythomas@highwaywestvacations.com by end of day on Thursday, April 9.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cheryl Schuyler
Obituaries

Cheryl Schuyler

  • Updated

Cheryl Schuyler, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Monday morning, March 23, 2020, after a brief illness at the age of 74. C…

Harlan J. Burchardi
Obituaries

Harlan J. Burchardi

  • Updated

Harlan J. Burchardi died peacefully on March 16th, 2020 in his chair at his home in Los Olivos. He was a devoted husband for 66 years to his l…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News