Anna Ferguson-Sparks: Pico Los Alamos reopens with 'Traveling Cowboy Chef,' adds new tasting room

Pico's new menu

International hints comingle with local foods on the new menus, in shareable plates like grilled octopus (diavola sauce, basil, Grana Padano); “Flower & Pea” (crispy cauliflower, smoked pea butter, cumin paprika, chickpea); other veggie options, like the chef’s spicy, crispy “Viet Brussels” (garden herbs, carrot, coconut chili lime, fried shallot, garlic); and a “Terreno Salad” (fresh greens, kaffir, goji berries, bee pollen, honey-pomegranate vin).

A handful of “crudo” items are also featured, with luxe seafood offerings such as Morro Bay oysters, a wild prawn cocktail, local uni with California sturgeon caviar, plus lamb tartare. Additional nibbles come into play in the charcuterie and cheese board section, which presents guanciale, pork tasso, and beef tongue. Heartier, and decidedly indulgent, dishes on Pico’s new menu currently include a double-cut, smoked pork chop, and Channel Islands spiny lobster with squid ink risotto and local uni.

Pico at the Los Alamos General Store is located at 458 Bell Street, Los Alamos.