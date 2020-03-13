Anna Ferguson-Sparks: Pico Los Alamos reopens with 'Traveling Cowboy Chef,' adds new tasting room

Having experienced a foodie version of “dry January” – and February this year, local restaurant, wine bar and wine retail shop Pico at the Los Alamos General Store is back in the saddle, after taking a moment to retool its eatery and menu concept.
As of March 5, Pico has reopened with new executive chef, Chef John Wayne Formica, affectionately known as the “Traveling Cowboy Chef,” at the helm. The updated space boasts an enhanced dining room experience and a new tasting lounge for adjacent business, Lumen Wines.
“As we incorporated Lumen Wines into the Pico model, we realized that we needed to make the whole space more inviting, more welcoming," explained Pico co-owner Kali Kopley. "So we’re more organically blending the tasting lounge with the dining and cocktail bar areas. And with the new space layout, came an evolution in our menus, and increased local sourcing.”
Will Henry, Pico’s and Lumen Wines co-owner, who also co-owns downtown Santa Barbara's The Wine Shepherd with wife Kopley, first opened Pico at the Los Alamos General Store in the winter of 2016, bringing more than two decades of wine, food and hospitality experience to Los Alamos. The restaurant has since been named Wine Enthusiast’s ‘100 Best Wine Restaurants’ in America, in both 2018 and 2019.
In 2018, the couple opened their second regional wine venture, The Wine Shepherd, a downtown Santa Barbara wine bar, wine shop and tasting room for Henry’s Lumen Wines, which is co-owned by Santa Barbara County woman winemaker pioneer, Lane Tanner. Henry is also the creator of another California Central Coast wine project, Nuclear Wine Company, through which he produces wine in 12-ounce cans.
“We’re excited to see what Chef is doing with our local bounty," noted Henry. "We were attracted to the breadth of his culinary background, his creativity in the kitchen and quite frankly, his love of seafood – which now plays more of a role in Pico’s new menus.”
The new menu for Pico play off of Formica's restaurant industry background, his extensive culinary training and experience, and his global travels.
The new chef, a U.S. Army veteran and alumnus of The Cooking and Hospitality Institute of Chicago, and affiliate of Le Cordon Bleu, has completed culinary adventures in locales like Sorrento, Italy, where he worked alongside Master Chef and famed culinary instructor, Biagio Longo, who taught him the techniques and traditions of handmade pasta.
His domestic pursuits had him working in the kitchen of Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s now-shuttered Chicago restaurant, C-House, and other notable Chicago eateries including the Southeast Asian-inflected Sunda, and Homestead on The Roof, where the culinary team pulls from its own urban rooftop garden. He served as a corporate executive chef for national chains E+O and FireFin Poke, and headed the kitchen for Me Geisha, an international Japanese sushi restaurant with multiple locations in Italy.
Chef John Wayne Formica called Los Angeles home for the past two years, working as an executive-level chef with nationally-known hospitality groups. While in Los Angeles, he was connected with now-fellow Los Alamos chef and restaurateur, Clark Staub of Full of Life Flatbread, who referred Chef John Wayne Formica to Pico’s Henry and Kopley.
