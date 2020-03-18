Hitching Post restaurant in Casmalia closes for two weeks due to coronavirus restrictions, concerns

When the subject of barbecue comes up on the Central Coast, perhaps no restaurant has a better reputation for consistently good food than the Hitching Post in Casmalia.

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, however, and restrictions placed on California's restaurants and bars, the 100+ year old institution will be closed for the next two weeks according to a notice on the restaurant's Instagram page.

"This was not an easy decision for us, but in the best interest of our staff and all of our loyal customers, we have decided to close the restaurant effective [Thursday] for two weeks," the post stated.

The restaurant will not be accepting take out orders at this time, but the notice did ask potential patrons to follow their social media pages for updates on the situation.

The Hitching Post's reputation as a top flight BBQ restaurant stretches back more than half a century to 1952, when brothers Frank and Victor Ostini and nephew Jerry Ransom purchased the restaurant, located in an 1890s building that had previously housed a hotel, an Italian restaurant, a barber shop, a pool hall and a bar.