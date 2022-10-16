Forage Florals of Santa Ynez invites locals to celebrate their loved ones during Dia De Los Muertos, a Mexican holiday traditionally held Nov. 1 and 2 to honor the memory of deceased family and friends.
The flower shop, located at 1095 Meadowvale Rd. in Santa Ynez, will host a Día de los Muertos celebration Friday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a 10-foot altar (ofrenda) fit for the community.
“Our ofrenda is meant to bring our community together with cheerful love and honor for our dearest departed,” said shop owner Jill Redman.
The shop will have festivities around the altar and will include holiday snacks and drinks such as pan dulce and Mexican hot chocolate.
Members of the community are invited to bring a photo to be added to the altar, or email photos of loved ones to shopatforage@gmail.com.