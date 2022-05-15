The city of Buellton will commemorate its 30th anniversary Saturday, June 18, with Buellton in the Park, a musical event hosted at River View Park.
The no-cost, family-friendly event is slated to run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature food trucks, local vendors, kids activities, a wine and beer garden, and live music. A cake-cutting ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m.
The music will include a mix of genres from local professional bands including jazz, country and mariachi, as well as feature members of the Santa Maria Philharmonic Orchestra and an international pianist from Music Academy of the West.