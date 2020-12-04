Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Use your intelligence and common sense when dealing with persuasive individuals. You have plenty to gain this year if you are smart, articulate and dare to follow your heart. Make this a year to remember, and be proud of your achievements.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Home improvements will turn out well and set the stage for family fun. Turn uncertainty into confidence, and make decisions that will bring you the joy and happiness you deserve.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- An emotional incident will surface if you are insensitive. Listen to what's being said, and be mindful of the way others feel. A change you make will change the way you are treated.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You can improve your position, status and reputation if you take charge and go after your goals. Set up interviews, offer proposals and use your persuasive charm to capture attention.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Avoid persuasive situations and people. Look out for your interests, and be secretive regarding your plans. Someone will offer unreliable information that will cause uncertainty and confusion. Protect your money, possessions and passwords.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't stop when there is so much you can do to make things better. Figure out the best way to use your skills, knowledge and wherewithal to help you bring about the changes that will make you happy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You may have a plan in place, but uncertainty will set in if emotional issues prevail. Take care of unfinished business before you move forward. Discuss options and be clear about where you stand.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll have a better chance of getting your way if you are honest about your feelings and plans. Handle partnerships with care, and offer a straightforward approach to finding solutions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Spend more time cleaning up unfinished business and less time letting what's going on around you get you down. Focus on personal gains, a healthy lifestyle and easing stress.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take the initiative to get things done. Speak up and be heard. A leadership role can be yours. Be creative and respond to opposition with solutions, not with anger.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Be mindful of those you live with, but don't let them get away with something that isn't right. Handle matters diplomatically. A positive change to a meaningful relationship will unfold.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Gather facts that will help you make an informed decision. Check with experts, friends, family and peers, and consider what will serve you best. Welcome a partnership with a like-minded soul.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Look for a way to get things done without interference. A unique plan will strike an emotional chord with you and encourage you to do things differently. Verify information before you begin something.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!