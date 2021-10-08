Finish what you start. Leave nothing to chance. Don't labor over what you should do; just do what you must and keep moving forward. Stabilize your home base, and rid yourself of dead weight. Seek the freedom to follow your heart and to head in a direction that brings you joy. Be true to yourself.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Establish what's happened and what you want to do, then get the ball rolling. Make decisions that will lead to personal growth and new beginnings. Work to quickly resolve sensitive issues.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Follow through with your plans. Let your imagination lead the way. Sign up for something that brings you joy. Make a decision that will improve your lifestyle and encourage you to follow your heart.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Examine your current situation, then consider what you can do to improve your day-to-day living conditions. Rethink how you use your skills and find a way to boost your qualifications.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You are overdue for a change, but first evaluate the pros and cons. Refuse to let anyone push you in a direction that isn't going to have long-term benefits. Keep your anger level down.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Emotions will spin out of control if you let personal matters escalate. Stand back and be observant, and you'll come up with a solution that will put you in an excellent position.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Look for a unique investment that will supply financial stability. Stick to a budget and be cautious of any deal that requires shared expenses. Moderation will be essential.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Align yourself with people who get what you are trying to do and are willing to assist you in reaching your goal. The information you share will help you adapt and head in a positive direction.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change may not be welcome, but it will be in your best interest. Take a moment to think matters through, and you'll come up with a plan that will encourage you to use your skills.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Plan to get out and have some fun. Mix business with pleasure by getting to know some of the people in your industry or neighborhood, and you'll receive some interesting perspectives.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Say less and do more. Reach out to someone who shares your sentiments and interests, and you will avoid getting involved in an argument. Make home improvements.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't make promises you can't keep. Problems at home will mount if you are overly generous with outsiders while neglecting domestic issues. Be prepared to do something special for a loved one.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Check in on someone who may need help. A kind gesture will make you feel good and help you realize how lucky you are. Time spent with someone who faces different hurdles will be eye-opening.
