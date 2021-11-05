Maintain balance, integrity and perspective at all times. How you use information and utilize your strengths will determine the direction you take. Change is upon you, and finding the path that feels comfortable is the challenge you face. Put your energy where it counts, then proceed.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Use your insight, gather information and keep a poker face until you are ready to present what you have to offer. Make changes count by ensuring they align with your long-term goals.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- The fewer people who get wind of what you are doing, the better. Put your energy into whatever brings the highest return, and distance yourself from anyone likely to interfere.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Deal with restrictions swiftly. Refuse to let someone stop you from doing what's right. A positive change at home will add stability to your life. An unusual offer will cause you to rethink your next move.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Speak up before it's too late. If you don't want to participate in a joint venture, say so and move on to something you feel comfortable doing. Use others' mistakes as leverage for the best results.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Talk to someone in an position of authority and get the lowdown before you decide to take part in something costly. Do your homework. Don't participate in something if you feel uncomfortable about it.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Approach whoever is available to help you. Don't take a risk with your health or let anyone put you in a compromising position. Keep your spending to a minimum and get things done.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Expect someone to make a change of plans. Plan to go about your business, and focus on self-improvement, personal growth and raising your profile or qualifications. Romance will ease stress.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Gather information, find the best way to present what you have to offer and live frugally. An opportunity will require some finagling if you are going to take advantage of it.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Plan something you've never done before. A fun-filled day with people who think like you and enjoy the same things will bring you closer together. Stay within your budget.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Do what's best. Don't let anger ruin your plans with friends or family. Be open and receptive to what others want and need, and make adjustments that allow everyone to do as they please.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Share quirky stories with friends and relatives, and it will give you a different perspective on your life and theirs. Be sure to stick to the script when passing along information.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Expect the unexpected. Don't ignore the inevitable; embrace a challenge head-on and become the mediator. Taking charge will put you in the best position to barter for what you want.
