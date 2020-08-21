You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
0 comments
Astrograph

Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

  • 0

Take the initiative to update your skills, knowledge and technology this year. The more you have to offer, the better. Don't limit what you can do. The information you receive on your quest for a better future will be enlightening and life-altering.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't dismiss a change before you check it out. A steady pace and an open mind will help you gain confidence as well as support. Be open-minded when confronted with dissent or new ideas.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change of pace will be revitalizing. Make plans with someone who puts a smile on your face. A kind gesture will make a difference to someone going through a hard time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Refuse to let anyone prevent you from concentrating on what's important. An opportunity to make changes at home that will boost your productivity should be put in motion.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- How you help others will affect what you get in return. Being cooperative will give you leverage when you want to bring about change. Don't labor over the impossible.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Learn something new. An open mind and a desire to make a difference will help you let go of the past. Don't let an emotional matter stop you from making progress.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep your emotions under control. Look for personal opportunities that will help you update your attitude, image or lifestyle. Romance is encouraged.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Pay attention to how much you spend, eat or take on physically. Moderation will be essential. Aim to look and feel your best, and you will find it easier to resist temptation.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- If you have ulterior motives for helping someone, you will be disappointed with the results. Put greater emphasis on using your imagination and delving into creative projects.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be careful how you handle sensitive issues. Someone close to you will be easily hurt if you are too vocal about your feelings. Treat personal matters with kindness and consideration.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- An emotional incident will lead to a change of heart. A personal change will be the pick-me-up you need to improve your attitude. Romance is in the stars.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep busy in order to avoid trouble. If you stretch the truth, someone who knows the facts will be eager to question you. Avoid temptation and untrustworthy people. Be kind to yourself.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't act in haste. Look for solutions and do whatever is necessary to make things better. Anger is not the answer if you want to resolve a problem.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mario de los Cobos
Obituaries

Mario de los Cobos

  • Updated

Mario (Marty) was born July 6th, 1942 to Mario M. and Guadalupe Celaya de los Cobos in Calexico, California. Marty lived his early years in Lo…

Jerry Maurice Brown
Obituaries

Jerry Maurice Brown

  • Updated

Jerry Maurice Brown died July 30, 2020 in Palm Desert, California. He was born July 27, 1941 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Maurice and Mary Brown.…

Grace Cota
Obituaries

Grace Cota

  • Updated

Grace Cota, long time resident of the Santa Ynez Valley, passed away on July 4. Grace was known in the valley as the Newspaper Lady. Retiring …

Erma Honeyman Lawton
Obituaries

Erma Honeyman Lawton

  • Updated

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our mom, ERMA HONEYMAN LAWTON on August 10, 2020. Many of you will remember her …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News