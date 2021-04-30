Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Stick to basics. Leave nothing to chance and take measures to ensure you have all your documents in order and are fully prepared to take advantage of any opportunity that comes your way. Consider what makes you have the best chance at fulfilling your dreams.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Work alone and concentrate on your objective. Taking on too much or making unrealistic promises will leave you in a vulnerable position. Put your energy where it counts and do things your way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Dismiss those who meddle and offer a negative attitude. Be the bright light in the room who lifts everyone's spirits, and you'll overcome adversity and encourage personal growth and peace of mind.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Collaborate with people you enjoy being around. Partner with people who provide a unique look at life, and you'll discover how you can use your skills to advance. Romance is in the stars.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Before you make promises, consider if a joint venture is in your best interest. Your strength is in your ability to lead, not to share. Consider doing your own thing.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep life simple. Moderation coupled with hard work and using your attributes to reach your goals will be your ticket to success. Put your energy where it counts.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't let anyone goad you into a fight or push you in the wrong direction. Focus on what you have to offer and how best to use your skills to get ahead. Avoid joint ventures and health risks.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Consider your living status and arrangement, then look for a way to improve your surroundings to suit your needs. Spiritual growth and self-improvements are favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Proceed with caution before you jeopardize your position, reputation or relationship with a friend, colleague or relative. Gullibility will put you in a vulnerable position.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Consider what's expected of you before you agree to something you may be able to do independently. Focus on home and family. Consider changes that will make your life easier.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put everything in perspective before you make a move. Refuse to let anyone talk you into something. Use your intelligence and charm to navigate your way to a workable solution.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Talk to someone who can shed light on what's happening. Consider your options, then do the research necessary to make a wise move. Declutter your personal space to ease stress.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be direct and verify the information offered before you get involved in a new venture. Draw on those you know you can count on for insight. Keep your circle small; cut out meddlers.
