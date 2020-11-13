Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Set your mind free of clutter and pending problems. Evaluate your life, position and goals. Strive to head in a direction that allows personal growth, adventure and the fulfillment of your lifelong ambitions. Take ownership of mistakes and move forward with transparency.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Refuse to let your emotions step in when dealing with sensitive issues. A clear view of what's happening will be necessary if you want to resolve problems. Welcome change.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take care of your responsibilities before you move on to other activities. Plan something special for you and a loved one. Romance is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Get approval before making a change that will affect others. An unusual request or project will entice you. A change at home will ease stress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take care of personal matters. Find a healthy, fun way to stay in shape. Avoid temptation and emotional manipulation. Take care of your health.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) --Jump into the spotlight. Join forces with someone who shares your vision and wants to contribute. You can accomplish a great deal if you are disciplined and flexible.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- A passionate attitude can do you more harm than good. Don't display your emotions when dealing with professional matters if you want to get ahead. Listen, be objective and make wise decisions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Leave nothing to chance. Don't jeopardize your health or compromise your reputation or position. Shoot for the stars; recognition for your accomplishments will be forthcoming.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep moving forward. Don't let anyone interfere with your plans or meddle in your affairs. Incorporate a rigorous health routine into your schedule.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Pursue your plans. Don't take risks when it comes to your health or physical well-being. Make a move based on intellect, not on emotion. Be ready to answer when opportunity knocks.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't make a rash move. Refuse to get involved in someone else's dream. Venture down the path that will bring you peace of mind and happiness.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Sign up for online classes, pick up a new hobby or apply for a license that will help you further your professional goals. Share your thoughts and plans with someone close.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take time to listen to what others have to say. A misunderstanding will damage an important relationship. Be part of the solution when dealing with domestic matters.
