Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Update your image, and be cognizant of what's trending this year. Keeping up will help you forge into the future with confidence. There is a chance to bring about positive changes to your life if you are eager to take on any challenge you meet. Romance is featured.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't be afraid; show your feelings and let others know what you want. Taking the high road and being honest with yourself and others will help you come to terms with your life.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Call on your allies to ensure that you get the support you require to reach your goal. Expect to face opposition if you want to bring about change. Spend quality time with a loved one.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take better care of your health, well-being and important relationships. Uncertainty will loom if you are indecisive or you let your emotions override practicality. Stubbornness will stand in your way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Temptation will lead to excessive behavior. Focus on opportunities that will help you get ahead and maintain a comfortable lifestyle. Align yourself with people who have your best interest at heart.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Use your imagination. Structure your day to encourage success, peace of mind and happiness. Learn from experience, and protect meaningful relationships. Romance is in the stars.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Get your facts straight before you indulge in rhetoric that can taint your reputation. Refuse to let anyone push you around or involve you in an unhealthy situation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You've got control, so stop wasting time. Make a promise, do your thing, shoot for the stars and follow through with your plans. Refuse to let uncertainty get in the way of your goals.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Tidy up loose ends before someone steps in and takes charge. Don't leave yourself open for criticism or complaints. Concentrate on stabilizing your position and relationships with loved ones.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Stop wasting time. Look around, size up your situation and make a dent in the clutter. It's time to find peace of mind and to set goals that will help you get on with your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Spend less time dealing with manipulative people and more time picking up information and skills that can help you get ahead. It's time to do your own thing.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- An exciting prospect will grab your attention. A change in the way you handle your affairs will lead to a better lifestyle. Embrace the future with optimism, and you'll gain peace of mind.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take the high road. Refuse to let others' actions bother you. Set your sights on what's essential and on those who mean the most to you. Ask questions and adapt to change.
