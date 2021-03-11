You have permission to edit this article.
From the Vault: Celebrating Solvang during Women's History Month
Throwback Thursday

From the Vault: Celebrating Solvang during Women’s History Month

012821 Elverhoj Installment #2

Clara Hornsyld was very influential and aided her husband, Peder, in overseeing the construction of Solvang’s first stand-alone post office in 1925.

 Contributed Photo, Courtesy of Elverhoj Museum of History and Art

In honor of Solvang's 110th anniversary year, the Santa Ynez Valley News will feature a series of "Throwback Thursday" installments curated by the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art.

Women’s History Month in Solvang: Since its founding, Solvang has attracted strong women dedicated to equality and growing the town and our country. Every woman in early Solvang was important. Some were farm wives, juggling demanding schedules in primitive pioneering conditions while caring for their families and households and earning money. Some were educators at the Atterdag College, and others managed businesses in the growing community.

Solvang’s first and only female head of the post office was Clara Hornsyld. She was formally appointed by the U.S. Senate as postmistress in 1928 and served in the position until May 9, 1934. She was very influential and aided her husband, Peder, in overseeing the construction of Solvang’s first stand-alone post office in 1925.

 

