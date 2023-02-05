The official start of spring this year is March 20. But a public art display in Buellton is already bringing the sights of flowers and butterflies to the Santa Ynez Valley.
The Buellton Arts and Culture Committee, through the Buellton City Council, has recently completed a large-scale community arts project entitled “Funky Flowers and Butterflies.”
Throughout 2023, a collection of colorful banners will adorn street lights along the Avenue of Flags highlighting the works of community artists. The committee received art submissions and were able to combine the works of 36 community artists aged 5 to 75 to create the 14 designs residents will find on the banners along the Avenue of the Flags.
Arts and Culture Committee members commented that the artwork submitted by the community was amazing and that when the pieces were all put together it "really showed how creative the community can be and that beautiful things are possible when we make art possible for all."
Each month this year, the City of Buellton will be featuring a different design and showcasing the community artists.
January’s Featured art included artwork by: Flowers by Jonathan Perez, Vines and background pattern by Vienna Sun. January’s artwork is sponsored by the Buellton City Council & Arts and Culture Committee.
February’s Featured Art includes artwork by: Blue Flower by Hannah Grace Bankey, Purple Flower by Noelle Esdaile, Heart by Emma Perez, and Background Flower by Mia Altamirano. February’s artwork is sponsored by Visit SYV.
To see all of the featured art, the original art, and learn more at the project go to Buellton.Art. The banners are now on display along the Avenue of Flags in and the Arts Committee thanks all of the artists who submitted artwork for consideration.