The Garagiste Wine Festival's 2023 "Southern Exposure" event will return to Solvang on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, featuring over 30 small-production winemakers from throughout Santa Barbara County.
The event will take place at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Solvang, with four different ticket levels to choose from, including an All Access VIP Pass for $175 that offers a traditional Santa Maria-style BBQ dinner buffet on Friday, access to the Grand Tasting and a silent auction on Saturday with extravagant wine packages benefitting The Garagiste Festival Scholarship Fund at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
For ticket information and to purchase, visit https://www.my805tix.com/e/garagiste-solvang-2023
For more information about the Garagiste Festival: Southern Exposure event, visit http://www.garagistefestival.com/