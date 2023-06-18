Gateway to Africa: A captivating adventure to Morocco

March proved to be the perfect month for our captivating adventure to Morocco which is known as the “Land of Sunset” and the “Gateway to Africa."

Long flights didn’t deter my enthusiastic group for our March 2-16 trip to a land of centuries old culture and customs.

Our connecting flights on Air France took us into Casablanca, and then we transferred by bus to Rabat to meet our wonderful guide Abdoul, who I still remain in contact with. That is always the bonus of travel — all the wonderful friends you meet along the way!

Morocco is a treasure trove of UNESCO World Heritage sites. Highlights of our trip included two nights in Rabat, which is known for its many architectural buildings from the Mausoleum of Mohammed V to the Chellah Necropolis and a walled town containing both Roman ruins and a medieval necropolis.

On our way to Fes from Rabat, we visited a winery estate for a tour with wine tasting and the most delicious lunch. Fes is known as one of the holiest cities in the world and is the center of Moroccan government, philosophy, medicine and religion.

We visited the Royal Palace and the Al-Qarawiyyin University, which is the oldest continuously operating university in the world. We enjoyed a walking tour of the 9th century medina, exploring the alleyways and stalls in this ancient market.

We all took the optional tour to Volubilis, a UNESCO World Heritage site, which was incredible with well-preserved Roman ruins. We enjoyed a Moroccan lunch in Meknes which is one of four Imperial Cities in Morocco.

The following morning we enjoyed breathtaking views of the desert landscapes on our way to the Sahara. We visited Erfoud, called “Door to the Desert,” and where many famous movies are filmed, including The Prince of Persia and The Mummy.

Take a trip For information on future adventures contact, Linda Johansen at lindyjo2003@yahoo.com. All net commissions are donated to Santa Ynez Valley nonprofits.

In the evening, we made our way into the Sahara Desert aboard adventurous four-wheel-drive vehicles, for our two-night magical Bedouin- tent-camp stay. We marveled at the magnificent sunrise and sunsets as the sun illuminated the Sahara in stunning hues of orange, yellow and red. We listened to Gnawa music, enjoyed traditional foods and visited a nomadic community to learn about this ancient way of life.

We all survived our camel trek into the desert the following morning and no one fell over mounting or dismounting, which was a miracle. We visited the village of El Khorbate Oujdid which dates back to the 17th century and learned about the Berber culture as well as Boumalne du Dades, referred to as Morocco’s “Grand Canyon.”

Following the “Road of a Thousand Kasbahs,” on our way to Marrakech, we enjoyed the UNESCO site of Ksar Ait-Ben-Haddou along this ancient trading route. Ksar means, "a fortified tribal village," featuring defensive walls and corner towers much like a castle. The burnished mud-brick buildings blend right into the desert sand and are quite a Moroccan architectural feat of design.

In Marrakech we visited mosques, souks, riads, and the ancient El Bahia Palace, with a blend of both Islamic and Moroccan architecture styles. We also visited the Jardin Majorelle and the Berber Museum, showcasing the beauty and ingenuity of Morocco’s cultural heritage, and the Musee Yves Saint Laurent which revealed how the colors and textures of Morocco inspired this iconic designer.

We all enjoyed our interactive cooking class in a local women’s training center which taught cooking skills to women for job placement, helping them to provide for their families. They grew their own herbs and vegetables and shared the secret of making the country’s most celebrated dish, the tagine. The finale to our lessons was dining on all the delicious foods that we prepared.

The following morning we drove to Casablanca for our last night of the tour. Our final tour in Casablanca was to visit the largest functioning mosque in Africa, the Hassan II Mosque.

It was magnificent with intricate and colorful ceramic tiles and hand-carved stone, and was definitely an architectural wonder. We concluded our tour with a farewell dinner with a bit of Danish Solvang culture as we serenaded our tour leader and driver with our traditional Skal song.

Lots of hugs, a few tears and promises to stay in contact are always the last part of our journey.

We left for the airport at 3:30 a.m. in Casablanca and arrived home in Solvang that same night due to the time change. We were exhausted and happy to be home.

Another adventure under our belts and deposits are coming due for our March 2024 New Zealand trip, as well as Portugal and Northern Spain in the fall of 2024.

Wanderlust is a strong desire to wander or travel and explore the world, and that is me and my fellow travelers!

