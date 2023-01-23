There's still plenty of time to participate in Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Month.

The celebration, which began Jan. 13, runs through Feb. 12. Local establishments are offering specials for the price of $20.23 as part of the program started by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. The promotion includes 14 restaurants, tasting rooms and other venues in the area.

Glenn Morris, president and CEO of the SMV Chamber of Commerce, says the program offers Santa Maria Valley locals a way to expand their palates and try out what could "potentially be their new favorite weeknight diner."

"Dining out means more than supporting local business, it also means supporting job security and members of our community throughout the slow season and beyond," Morris said.

Historically, the period after the holidays up until Memorial Day weekend has been considered the slow season for hospitality and restaurants. Restaurant Month promotions came to be as a way to drum up business for these industries and encourage locals to try out some new local digs, according to Morris.

Here's a look at some of the offerings this year. Blast 825 Brewery is offering a cajun chicken pasta and cheese bread special with a mini cookie sundae. The Century Room at The Historic Santa Maria Inn has a special with braised boneless beef short ribs with mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables. Charcuter’Dee & Fromagerie has its Charcuter’Dee & Fromagerie third-year anniversary box available.

Cool Hand Luke's is offering its barbecue platter, including tri-tip, a quarter chicken, half a linguica sausage and a choice of dinner side and their campfire beans and sourdough rolls. Cubanissimo Café has a choice of one Cuban cocktail to choose from: a guava mojito, a regular mojito or a guava mimosa. Then a choice of one meal that comes with a choice of one side: Cubano Sandwich, pollo con papas or puerco frito.

Cups & Crumbs in Santa Maria offers a choice of avocado toast, a specialty drink and a pastry and Giavanni’s Pizza in Orcutt has the options of two sandwiches with chips and two medium fountain drinks. The Homestead in Orcutt offers any combination of two sandwiches and/or salads.

You can get a two topping, extra large pizza from Straw Hat Pizza on North Broadway. Me-n-Eds, Old Town Cups & Crumbs, Pizzeria Bello Forno, Roscoe's Kitchen, The Salty Brigade Kitchen and Vintner's Bar & Grill are also participating.

To learn more about Dine Out #SantaMariaStyle and to see a complete list of this year's offerings visit the Visitor’s Bureau website: santamariavalley.com/RestaurantMonth.