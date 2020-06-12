Getting books in hands: Local libraries begin in-person services while awaiting reopen date

Keen said that without having to enter the property, patrons can now check out their favorite books by placing a hold online like Wilke did, or by calling the Lompoc library's designated phone line.

"That's how people are getting items right now – by putting items on hold. And when they're notified that it's here, they're setting up appointments either by texting or calling," Keen said. "It's been working really well."

The borrowing of books and other materials across the Black Gold network, which includes Santa Barbara County libraries and a swath of Ventura and San Luis Obispo County libraries, has temporarily stopped, however, according to Keen. Patrons can only borrow from within their own city limits due to concerns about cross-contaminating materials.

For Lompoc library members, that means their book needs must be temporarily met through the main library's collection or that of the Vandenberg Village branch. But Keen said it's a move in the right direction.

"Not having people here is disappointing but we're doing the best that we can," he said. "And it's nice that we're actually able to get items back out to patrons again."

Santa Ynez Valley

The Solvang Public Library, though illuminated, is quiet. But starting Tuesday, June 16, life will slowly return to the Buellton and Solvang library branches as curbside pickup service is rolled out.

Solvang Library Supervisor Carey McKinnon described the program as more of a walk-up window or sidewalk program, whereby patrons ahead of time can place holds on any items stocked at the Goleta, Buellton and Solvang libraries, and pick them up by appointment once contacted by staff.