Dear Heloise: I love pies that call for a crumb crust, but I do not like graham crackers or vanilla wafers as a crust. I substitute crushed soda crackers or any type of cocktail crackers. By the way, I read your column in the Houston Chronicle! -- Bettie B., Houston
Bettie, sometimes a sweet crust can make a pie too sweet, so thank you for this hint. -- Heloise
QUICK, COLD AVOCADO SOUP
Dear Heloise: It's been a long time since I prepared your yummy avocado soup, but the last time I had it, it was delicious. I love the spicy flavor! My bridge club is coming over for lunch in about three weeks, and I want to start the lunch off by serving your avocado soup. Would you reprint that recipe? I promise to cut it out and save it. -- Olivia T., Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
Olivia, this cold soup is ideal for a warm summer day. Depending on the size of your bridge club, you can double or triple the ingredients to make a larger portion.
2 large, ripe, cold avocados, peeled
1 1/2 cups cold low-fat buttermilk
1 1/2 cups cold chicken broth
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (or to taste)
3 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped
6 thin lime slices for garnish
Cayenne pepper for garnish
Place all ingredients (except for the lime slices and extra cayenne) into a blender and blend until smooth. If the ingredients are not already cold, chill soup 5 to 10 minutes before serving. Serve cold. Check for enough seasoning; then, garnish with lime slices and a sprinkle of cayenne.
See how easy this recipe is? If you like this recipe, my pamphlet "Heloise's Spectacular Soups" has many more recipes to serve to family and friends. I have recipes for both hot and cold soups.
See how easy this recipe is? If you like this recipe, my pamphlet "Heloise's Spectacular Soups" has many more recipes to serve to family and friends. I have recipes for both hot and cold soups.
THE BENEFITS OF EATING MUSHROOMS
Dear Readers: I'm often asked about the benefits of eating mushrooms. Some people mistakenly assume mushrooms have no nutritional value at all. If you are not allergic to fungus, mushrooms can add some important health benefits to your diet.
They are a rich source of vitamin B and contain protein, selenium, vitamin C, choline (an antioxidant) and potassium. Since mushrooms contain antioxidants, they can help protect against free radicals, which are associated with cancer, aging and more.
On average, people in the U.S. consume three pounds of mushrooms annually! So, go ahead and eat your mushrooms. -- Heloise