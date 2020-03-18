Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley library cards offer access to digital programs
Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley library cards offer access to digital programs

While the Goleta, Buellton, Solvang, Los Olivos and Santa Ynez libraries are closed until further notice amid COVID-19 concerns, the City of Goleta is reminding members that they can access a variety of online programs simply with the power of their library card. 

Some library card benefits include:

  • E-library: Download e-books, audiobooks, movies, TV shows, graphic novels, and magazines
  • Kanopy: A new free streaming service where members can watch up to 10 movies per month
  • The New York Times: Read this newspaper online from anywhere
  • Brainfuse HelpNow!: Live, online tutoring available daily from 1–10 p.m.

Patrons can also order books or audiobooks (not owned by the library) for home delivery by filling out a Zip Books request form at www.cityofgoleta.org/city-hall/goleta-valley-library/i-want-to/zip-book-request. Reading recommendations for downloadable books can also be provided by filling out the "Personalized Reading List" form found on the same website. 

To postpone a book currently on hold for pick-up or check-out, call a Goleta Valley Library branch at 805-964-7878; Buellton Library at 805-688-3115; Solvang Library at 805-688-4214.

Those without a library card can register for one at www.blackgold.org/polaris/custom/ecardreg.aspx

Library reopen dates will be announced under the guidance of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

For more information, visit the City of Goleta website at www.cityofgoleta.org/city-hall/goleta-valley-library

 

