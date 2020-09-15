Alzheimer’s Association to host Walk To End Alzheimer's on Oct.3

North County residents are invited to participate in this year's Santa Maria Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 3.

In light of COVID-19, local participants will take to their community sidewalks, tracks and trails in support of the cause.

Lindsey Leonard, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter, said that although the pandemic has changed the way participants walk in the annual event, the importance of walking remains.

“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” she said. "This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia."

Event day will kick off with a virtual opening ceremony led by Jose Guzman of Telemundo and feature local guest speakers.

The ceremony itinerary also includes a Promise Garden Ceremony that honors the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and dementia.

To enhance participants' experience, a Walk to End Alzhemer’s mobile app will be introduced, offering community members the opportunity to connect, manage their Facebook fundraisers and track their steps and distance while following a virtual route.

After walking, participants are invited to safely visit the view-only Promise Flower Garden, located at Rotary Park, 2625 S. College Drive in Santa Maria.

Funds raised will help the Alzheimer’s Association continue to provide care and support to families while advancing critical research for treatment and prevention, according to Leonard.