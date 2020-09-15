You are the owner of this article.
Alzheimer’s Association to host Walk To End Alzheimer's on Oct.3
091720 Walk to End Alzheimer's

Participants from the 2019 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s annual event gather in Santa Maria prior to the walk.

 Photo contributed

North County residents are invited to participate in this year's Santa Maria Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 3.

In light of COVID-19, local participants will take to their community sidewalks, tracks and trails in support of the cause.

Lindsey Leonard, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter, said that although the pandemic has changed the way participants walk in the annual event, the importance of walking remains.

“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” she said. "This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia."

Event day will kick off with a virtual opening ceremony led by Jose Guzman of Telemundo and feature local guest speakers.

The ceremony itinerary also includes a Promise Garden Ceremony that honors the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and dementia.

To enhance participants' experience, a Walk to End Alzhemer’s mobile app will be introduced, offering community members the opportunity to connect, manage their Facebook fundraisers and track their steps and distance while following a virtual route.  

After walking, participants are invited to safely visit the view-only Promise Flower Garden, located at Rotary Park, 2625 S. College Drive in Santa Maria.

Funds raised will help the Alzheimer’s Association continue to provide care and support to families while advancing critical research for treatment and prevention, according to Leonard.

The event is organized by Committee Chair Gary Gross, Logistics Chair Don Bock, Santiago Banuelos, Maria Banuelos, Maribel Landeros, Donna Beal and Barbara Wiley.

Sponsors are CVS Health and Edward Jones, Santa Maria Lions Club, Generations Healthcare, La M 107.3, Central Coast Home Health and Hospice, 95.1 KKBY, 100.7 KHAY, 103.3 KRUZ, Sports Radio 1450 AM, and The Vibe 106.3.

To register, make a donation or for more information, visit act.alz.org/oxnard.

To become involved as a walk sponsor, team captain or walk donor, or to learn more about Alzheimer’s Association, contact Jeffery Glover at jkglover@alz.org.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

