Alzheimer's specialist to present free virtual seminar July 23

Alzheimer’s educator and COVID-19 care certified care specialist, Lauren Mahakian of Family Connect Care, will present a free online seminar addressing the early signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia. The virtual event will be facilitated via Zoom from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 23.

Mahakian will educate attendees on the spectrum of cognitive impairments, focus on recent advancements and interventional protocols, and address ways patients and their families can navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. A question-and-answer session also will be conducted.

Mahakian hosts statewide Alzheimer’s seminars, conducts weekly Alzheimer’s support group meetings throughout California, broadcasts a monthly podcast, “Unlocking the Doors of Dementia with LAUREN,” and oversees multiple cognitive care communities throughout Southern California.

To register, contact Lauren@FamilyConnectCare.Com.

To learn more, visit FamilyConnectCare.com

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

