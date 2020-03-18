CenCal Health announces workplace changes in response to coronavirus pandemic

CenCal Health announced today that new measures ensuring the continuation of health plan services for its members and providers and that offer protection to staff have been instituted in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The publicly-sponsored health plan for Medi-Cal members in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, has implemented an “employees-first” policy that includes social distancing through staggered worktimes, teleworking for most employees, and the closure of its offices to visitors, according to Bob Freeman, CenCal Health CEO.

“As a local health plan with the mission to improve the health and well-being of our community, we decided to make this social-distancing move for both workplace safety and public health,” said Freeman. “All departments are operating to serve our members and providers. Because this is an unprecedented situation, our teleworking technology may not be as responsive as business-as-usual, so in that case, we ask that callers have patience with the possibility of increased phone hold times.”