Channel Islands YMCA offering free online exercise classes

Encouraging locals to stay healthy despite the stay-at-home order addressing COVID-19 concerns, Channel Islands YMCA, which includes the Lompoc Family YMCA and Stuart C. Gildred YMCA facilities, is offering free online group exercise classes from the comfort of home.

Both low and high-impact virtual classes include: yoga, barre, bootcamp, tai chi, workouts for kids, weightlifting and sessions for active older adults.

All classes are led by certified instructors and feature several videos in each given category. Membership is not required. Donations are accepted.

For an update on the status of YMCA gym closures and to access the library of exercise classes, visit the Channel Islands YMCA at www.ciymca.org/virtual-workouts

