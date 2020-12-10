Chumash Casino Resort raises over $12K for local cancer patients

The Chumash Casino Resort generated $6,483 during its annual Project Pink campaign, which raises money for breast cancer awareness through the sale of pink-colored pastries, desserts, snacks and drinks in its food outlets during October's National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
This year’s campaign beneficiary, Mission Hope Cancer Center, which is supported by the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation, also received an additional matching grant from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, bringing the total donation to $12,966, a resort spokesperson said.
“Our Food and Beverage team members showed their true dedication to this cause by bringing the same amount of creativity and motivation they’ve had in past campaigns to this challenging year,” said Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Kenneth Kahn, who noted that despite operating under a limited guest capacity and with closed food outlets due to the Safe + Well measures that have been in place since the property reopened in June, the campaign exceeded last year’s donations.
“In the face of this global pandemic, they maintained their goal of raising awareness for this important cause and generating valuable funds for Mission Hope Cancer Center, which plays such a critical role in our community,” Kahn said.
The Mission Hope Cancer Center, located in Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande, features state-of-the art technologies and treatments for cancer care, supportive services, education and preventative care.
“On behalf of Mission Hope Cancer Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and the Marian Foundation, I extend heartfelt gratitude to the Chumash Casino Resort for their Pink Project Campaign’s meaningful donation of $12,966,” said Jessa Brooks, vice president of philanthropy for Marian Regional Medical Center. “Our organization remains tremendously grateful for the outpouring of support for local cancer patients shown by the generosity of the employees of the Chumash Casino Resort and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation.”
Marian Cancer Care Medical Director Robert Dichmann noted that now more than ever, local cancer patients need extra support to deal with the added stress of economic uncertainty.
“Fortunately, for cancer patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center, 100% of generous community proceeds, like the recent donation from the Chumash Casino Resort, directly support cancer patients and their families in need of financial assistance, in addition to supporting the cancer center’s programs and services, and the acquisition of advanced equipment and technology,” Dichmann said.
For more information on the Mission Hope Cancer Center, including how to donate, visit missionhopecancercenter.com.
