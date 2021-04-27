Coronavirus pandemic imperiled non-English speakers more than others

In March 2020, just weeks into the covid-19 pandemic, the incident command center at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston was scrambling to understand this deadly new disease. It appeared to be killing more Black and brown patients than whites. For Latinos, there was an additional warning sign: language.

Patients who didn’t speak much, or any, English had a 35% greater chance of death.

Clinicians who couldn’t communicate clearly with patients in the hospital’s covid units noticed it was affecting outcomes.

“We had an inkling that language was going to be an issue early on,” said Dr. Karthik Sivashanker, then Brigham’s medical director for quality, safety and equity. “We were getting safety reports saying language is a problem.”

Sivashanker dived into the records, isolating and layering the unique characteristics of each of the patients who died: their race, age and sex and whether they spoke English.

“That’s where we started to really discover some deeper, previously invisible inequities,” he said.

Inequities that weren’t about race alone.

Hospitals across the country have reported more hospitalizations and deaths of Black and Latino patients than of whites. Black and brown patients may be more susceptible because they are more likely to have a chronic illness that increases the risk of serious covid. But when the Brigham team compared Black and brown patients with white patients who had similar chronic illnesses, they found no difference in the risk of death from covid.