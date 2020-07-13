Cottage Hospital reverts to visitor restrictions, elective procedure reduction due to rise in COVID-19 cases

In a letter to the community released on Friday, Ron Werft, president and CEO of Cottage Health, announced that due to the rising number of patients testing positive and being hospitalized for COVID-19, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has reverted to visitor restrictions and a reduction of elective procedures to further protect its patients and staff. The new changes took effect Monday, July 13.

Werft said in response to the advice given by medical staff, nursing, and infectious disease leadership, the hospital will begin limiting exceptions being made to permit visitors' entrance to the hospital and reduce its number of scheduled elective procedures by half.

Cottage Health reported that the number of positive COVID-19 tests performed by its Pacific Diagnostic Laboratories has jumped from 1% in early June to 6% last week. And patients requiring hospitalization for COVID-19 have increased from four last month to 31 as of last Friday.

Werft wrote that all COVID-19 patients are being cared for in isolation units separate from other patients and that each patient entering Cottage Health properties are being screened, and those being admitted are first being tested for COVID-19. He further noted that Cottage Health is preparing additional units for managing a projected increase in patients with COVID-19.