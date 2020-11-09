You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Despite rain, Santa Ynez Valley residents walk, raise funds to eradicate Alzheimer's
0 comments
featured

Despite rain, Santa Ynez Valley residents walk, raise funds to eradicate Alzheimer's

110920 Alzheimer's Walk

A group of local residents gathered in front of the Solvang Senior Center prior to their socially distanced walk on Saturday morning to raise funds to eradicate Alzheimer's.

 Contributed Photo

Sporting purple T-shirts, handheld banners and face coverings, local Alzheimer's Association supporters gathered at the Solvang Senior Center despite the rain on Saturday morning in a show of support. 

Solvang Senior Center President Alice Olla announced that a small team of locals dubbed "Cathie's Friendship Hose Friends and more" had so far raised $8,500 for the cause that was donated directly to the Alzheimer's organization, "with more to come."

"We have many generous donors and a few rugged walkers," Olla wrote in her announcement to the community. "Thanks to you all!"

Members took different routes based on ability, according to Olla. Some opted to walk to the Mission Grist Mill in Solvang or River Grill at the Alisal, while others walked around town.

Similar to community walk events across Santa Barbara County that continue to raise funds for Alzheimer's research, Santa Ynez Valley residents organized the local event as part of the Alzheimer's Association's annual walk event that happens across the nation.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News