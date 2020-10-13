Former NFL player, Alzheimer's educator team up to host traumatic brain injury seminar

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman George Visger and Alzheimer’s care practitioner/certified cognitive care manager and founder of Family Connect Care Lauren Mahakian will host a free Zoom seminar, TBI and the New Me, at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
Visger and Mahakian will discuss life after traumatic brain injury, fears of being diagnosed, and will help to identify misconceptions about cognitive impairment and ways to kick-start healing. An expert-led question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.
According to Visger, having survived nine brain surgeries in 12 years and continuing to thrive, he feels "obligated to pay it forward."
"TBI and the New Me is a platform that allows survivors, family members and medical providers an opportunity to ‘pick my brain’ and learn some of the coping mechanisms," he said.
Visger will provide participants with information on the successful, nonpharmaceutical treatments he has used over the years that include family and psychological counseling.
He also will share the impact drugs and alcohol can have when compounded with a traumatic brain injury, which can include legal issues.
To join the seminar, go to the Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7601055232?pwd-RXpNTHlqbXJJQ042ME1lRFEreHFvZz09. Meeting ID is 760 105 5232 and the password is 644062.
For questions, email Lauren@FamilyConnectCare.com, or call 310-383-1877.
To learn more, visit FamilyConnectCare.com
Bedecked in purple T-shirts and vibrant signage, Alzheimer's Association supporters took to sidewalks, tracks and trails across Santa Maria on…
During the month of September, Grace Rose Farm will donate 25% of proceeds from the sale of Love Song roses to benefit the Alzheimer's Association.
Friendship House of Solvang will present its 20th annual Nashville Nights fundraiser virtually on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m., a change from its usual in-person format due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis which restricts large gatherings.
Funds raised will help the Alzheimer’s Association continue to provide care and support to local families while advancing critical research for treatment and prevention.
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!