With the recent celebration of the Juneteenth holiday, we may wonder what racism is really about.
Racism stems from the belief that people whose skin is a different color are inferior in intelligence, natural abilities and/or human development in cases of physical abnormalities.
We can call it discrimination, prejudice or any other word or behavior that supports the belief that other people are inferior based on their color, culture, or standard of living.
Racism has been clearly demonstrated in the enslavement of Africans. Racist practices include disenfranchisement, Jim Crow laws, and disparate treatment in the criminal justice system as well as unethical research practices such as the Tuskegee Study (a study to follow untreated syphilis in African American men). Racial slurs, degrading remarks and exclusions from activities are examples of racism.
Charles Darwin is known for his theory of “Survival of the Fittest.” Did that theory encourage the concept of white supremacy?
Racism exists throughout the world; some forms of slavery have existed since before biblical times. Justifications for racism range from the historically accepted and widespread practice of enslaving one’s enemy to the belief that other races have inferior intelligence. It is based on the practices of power and oppression and is justified by the laws and practices that exploit others.
From the earliest days of our nation, the concept of white supremacy has been maintained by the institutions that have benefited at a great cost to minorities.
The inhumane behavior of people who believe in white supremacy includes acts of slavery, lynching, imprisonment, systemic injustices, and prejudice based on the belief that minorities (especially African Americans) are inferior.
This belief system has doomed generation after generation to discrimination and injustices. These injustices have been enforced by violent acts of aggression against people of color. Their homes were burned, and their property stolen while children watched their parents hanged or maimed by the Ku Klux Klan or by men in positions of power.
Additionally, African Americans are more likely to have their cases taken to court and to be more strictly sentenced than Caucasians for the same crime. The appalling rates of death for African American women during childbirth is a testament to the lack of proper obstetrical care. We also know that children who experience adverse events in childhood are more likely as adults to be arrested, have chronic illnesses, and develop substance abuse problems.
Jews, Muslims, Chinese, Irish, LGBTQ populations and other religious or ethnic groups also experience racism simply because they believe or present differently than the majority.
Hitler spread the belief that certain races were inferior and needed to be exterminated. Millions have suffered from the barbaric attacks of the Nazi followers because of the lies. During the history of England, in the time of Henry VIII, when a Catholic monarch reigned, Protestants were burned alive. Then, when a Protestant sat on the throne, Catholics were treated likewise.
Modern discrimination is more subtle and is demonstrated by limitations in housing, employment, and banking activities. Civil rights movements have focused on the recognition of African Americans and provided them the same rights by legally challenging segregation and the programs supporting institutional racism.
Denying people basic rights, such as equal opportunities to a free education, medical care, and housing, has fostered illogical beliefs in the inferiority of others.
Segregation has divided us in the past and created separate identities and misunderstandings. The more familiar we are with each other, the less biased we will become. As we embrace our differences, we will grow as a nation.