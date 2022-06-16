When we fall asleep, the brain actively engages in several processes designed to restore itself. Each stage of sleep has a different function that repeats and repeats in a precise pattern throughout the sleep cycle.
However, sleep patterns can be disrupted by everyday pressures and even by the food we eat.
With age we develop several conditions that interfere with sleep. Because it facilitates cell repair in our bodies and accommodates for new memories and learning retention, sleep is essential for staying alive. And, when rapid eye movement (called REM sleep) occurs, so do our dreams. Rapid breathing and an increase in heart rate and blood pressure also occur during REM.
For several reasons, we may experience difficulties falling and staying asleep. When we lose sleep, the result is poor concentration, problems performing complex tasks, impaired memory, as well as loss of physical performance and reaction time. Poor sleep is potentially dangerous, especially for combat troops who are on high alert when the enemy is close.
Sleep difficulties become more prevalent as we age. However, there are steps that can be taken to improve the amount of sleep we get. As we age, our circadian rhythm becomes disrupted and we tend to go to bed earlier and wake up earlier.
Moreover, our sleep becomes lighter and we tend to spend less time in deep sleep. Additionally, we may develop chronic medical conditions that interfere with sleep. Pain is always a barrier for sleep. Sometimes people require a sleep medication, which can have side effects.
Insomnia has been noted to pose a risk for developing mental illness, especially for depression and anxiety disorders. Up to 90% of people who suffer from depression also suffer from insomnia and other forms of sleep deprivation.
Being mindful of what you eat and drink can make a world of difference. Avoiding caffeine is a wise idea. Caffeine blocks the function of adenosine, a chemical that promotes sleep. Some do not seem to be bothered by caffeine use. In England, the national drink is tea, which is consumed morning, noon and night and even in the middle of the night when sleep does not descend easily. Surprisingly, it is reported to be relaxing because their bodies have adapted to the constant intake of caffeine. Since most people in England are raised on tea, it may indeed be relaxing.
Alcohol is another substance that disrupts sleep, and the overuse of alcohol can adversely affect those who are at a higher risk of committing suicide. Some people use alcohol to help them fall asleep, but it only promotes more disturbances during sleep and during the day when cognitive function is critical.
Keeping your bedroom dark increases the production of melatonin, a substance that is produced in the brain that promotes a sense of drowsiness. Keeping electronics out of the bedroom and turning off your cellphone helps. And, getting plenty of sunlight also promotes sleep.
Developing a sleep routine will help prepare you for sleep. Turning off phones and leaving them on the dining room table until the morning reduces distractions.
Worrying at bedtime does nothing to promote sleep or solve your problems; in fact, it interferes with sleep. To reduce worrying, begin utilizing relaxation techniques such as progressive muscle relaxation, learning autogenic training, visualization, mindfulness and meditation.
All these techniques help promote sleep. Speaking to a psychotherapist will help you to master these techniques, especially with chronic sleep problems. Also work on developing a script for self-hypnosis to promote relaxation. Sweet dreams.