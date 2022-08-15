Santa Barbara County residents can learn more about monkeypox in a free virtual town hall meeting set for Wednesday evening by a collection of health agencies and nonprofit organizations.
Five doctors will provide information about the emerging disease in the Zoom meeting set for 7 p.m., said Luz Reyes-Martin, vice president of community engagement for Planned Parenthood California Central Coast.
Participants confirmed to date include Dr. Henning Ansorg, county public health officer; Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, infectious disease specialist for Cottage Health; and Dr. Erin Moore, student health medical director for UC Santa Barbara.
Also participating will be Dr. Charles Fenzi, chief executive officer and chief medical officer for Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, and Dr. Maryam Guiahi, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood California Central Coast.
The discussion will be moderated by Kristin Flickinger, executive director of Pacific Pride Foundation, Reyes-Martin said.
To register for the Zoom meeting, visit BIT.LY/3RMT9AS.